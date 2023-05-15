‘We are one family’: MBPD remembers fellow officers killed in the line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department took a moment on Monday to remember their fallen brothers.

The service held at the Memorial Fountain is part of National Police Week, which started on Sunday and lasts through Saturday.

The police department remembered three Myrtle Beach police officers who were killed in the line of duty: PTL Henry Scarborough, PFC Joseph McGarry and PTL Jacob Hancher.

Left to right: Henry Scarborough, Jacob Hancher and Joe McGarry (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

“Remember the ultimate sacrifice Jacob, Joe and Henry made on the days of their deaths,” said Detective Laken Bull, “Remember their love for this job, their community, their family, both blood and blue, and the reason they put on that badge and took that call that day or night.”

Hancher’s mother, Suzanne Williams, spoke during the ceremony. Hancher was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2020 while responding to a domestic disturbance call on 14th Avenue South.

“We are one family. The officers and our family. The day that we lost Jacob was the day you all became our family. I lost a son but in many ways I feel like I gained many sons and daughters, hearing your stories and spending time with you,” Williams said.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said it’s important to have these moments of reflection and to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities.

“We use this occasion to collectively pause to remember all those who sacrificed in defending our communities,” Prock said. “My mourning band is worn to remember all those members of this family who passed.”

The Coastal Carolina Pipes and Drum Band performed during the event, while the Myrtle Beach Honor Guard performed a wreath-laying ceremony at the flagpole near the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Memorial Fountain.

