Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Best of the Grand Strand
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother’s Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother’s Day
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
Angela Zona
Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park
Kevin Dyson
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun