Warrant: Fight leads to stabbing in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is accused of stabbing another person in Myrtle Beach.

Back in April, officers were called to Myrtle Beach Fire Station #1 along Mr. Joe White Avenue for a stabbing call.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had already been taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital.

Crews at the fire station told police that it appeared the victim had been stabbed.

According to an arrest warrant, a witness told police that Neto Dennison Jr. and the victim were involved in a physical fight.

Dennison is accused of stabbing the victim twice, once in the chest area and once in the left arm. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Police arrested Dennison on Saturday. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

