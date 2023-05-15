USPS reveals lease agreement signed, construction timeline being developed for Longs post office

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Progress is being made in building a new post office in Longs, according to the United States Postal Service.

The agency wrote a letter to U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County, and informed him of the updates after he sent a letter last month demanding answers as to why a new post office hadn’t been built yet.

RELATED COVERAGE | Fry writes to Postmaster General demanding answers behind Longs post office delay

People in Longs have gone almost two years without a permanent post office after a fire in June 2021 destroyed the one along Highway 9.

At first, customers were directed to go to the post office in North Myrtle Beach for their mail. Then in August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to help customers but offered reduced hours of operation.

In its letter to Fry, the USPS said a lease agreement was executed on May 10 and the landlord is currently developing a construction timeline.

I want to thank the United States Postal Service for their response to my letter inquiring about the status of the rebuilding of the post office in Longs. pic.twitter.com/UjL4xxHugA — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) May 15, 2023

“Facilities officials also noted that the need to expand the building from its previous footprint contributed to the delay in executing the contract and beginning reconstruction,” according to the USPS’s letter to Fry.

The agency also said it has hired a new, local contractor to keep up with ground maintenance at the current spot where people have to pick up their mail.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, and I look forward to working with the USPS to provide the people of Longs the post office they deserve,” Fry said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.