Three-car crash closes all lanes of Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry; 3 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A serious crash in the Galivants Ferry area has sent three people to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a three-car crash in the area of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Road South.

The agency said critical injuries have been reported in the crash.

The crash has blocked all lanes of Highway 501 while crews investigate and clear the crash.

Horry County and Aynor police departments have also been called in to help.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

