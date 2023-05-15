SC drivers see slight dip in gas prices over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in South Carolina will notice little difference in the price of a gallon of gas over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are 0.6 cents lower over the past week, bringing the state’s average down to $3.11 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 25.9 cents lower than a month ago and $1.05 lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of $1 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $2.94 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 0.4 cents over the past week to an average of $3.51 per gallon. The national average is down 14.9 cents from a month ago and stands at 95.6 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 4 cents over the past week and sits at an average of $3.97 per gallon.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”

