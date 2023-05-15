Report: Woman kidnapped, stabbed victim with broken hanger at Surfside Beach RV park

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman accused of kidnapping and stabbing a family member at a Surfside Beach RV park Friday night is out on bond.

Horry County police were called to Pirateland Campground for a reported stabbing.

According to the report, the victim approached Pirateland security at the front gate with a puncture wound to his face and said the person who had stabbed him was at his RV.

Pirateland security arrived at the RV and found 38-year-old Angela Zona hiding under the RV, the report states, and detained her until HCPD arrived.

According to the report, the victim told police that Zona held him against his will inside his RV. He also said he tried several times to get out of his RV, but the sliding door had been locked and Zona attacked him with a broken hanger, resulting in the puncture wound to his face.

The victim also had scratch marks on his torso and arm from the weapon, the report states.

HCPD officers searched the grounds but did not find the weapon.

Zona was arrested and charged with assault and battery and kidnapping and taken to JR Long Detention Center.

At the jail, detention officers performing a routine search of Zona found the weapon hidden in her hair.

She was later released on a $15,000 bond.

