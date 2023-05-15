Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police arrest, charge suspect with opening fire at Nichols home

Abron Stroud
Abron Stroud(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after a suspected shootout at a Nichols home.

An incident report states that on Thursday night, 46-year-old Abron Stroud showed up at a home along Reedy Brand Road intoxicated.

The report shows that the conversation between Stroud and the victim was civil until Stroud started making derogatory comments toward the victim’s wife.

Stroud was asked to leave, but that’s when he became aggressive and ended up grabbing a gun, according to the incident report.

The victim told police that when he saw the gun he punched Stroud in the face and then ran to his truck to take cover.

The report and warrant show that Stroud fired three rounds at the victim.

“Victim stated he had a rifle of his own in his truck so he made his way around the truck to get his rifle so he can return fire in self-defense,” the police report states.

The victim told officers he returned fire and the suspect started driving away while also firing more rounds.

The warrant shows that when police searched Stroud’s car they found shell casings on the dashboard and three live rounds of 40 caliber bullets.

Officers arrested Stroud at his home.

He is charged with attempted murder.

He is currently in jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Best of the Grand Strand
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Neto Dennison Jr.
Warrant: Fight leads to stabbing in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10,...
Supreme Court to review South Carolina congressional map for discrimination against Black voters
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother’s Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother’s Day