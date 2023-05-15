Police arrest, charge suspect with opening fire at Nichols home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after a suspected shootout at a Nichols home.

An incident report states that on Thursday night, 46-year-old Abron Stroud showed up at a home along Reedy Brand Road intoxicated.

The report shows that the conversation between Stroud and the victim was civil until Stroud started making derogatory comments toward the victim’s wife.

Stroud was asked to leave, but that’s when he became aggressive and ended up grabbing a gun, according to the incident report.

The victim told police that when he saw the gun he punched Stroud in the face and then ran to his truck to take cover.

The report and warrant show that Stroud fired three rounds at the victim.

“Victim stated he had a rifle of his own in his truck so he made his way around the truck to get his rifle so he can return fire in self-defense,” the police report states.

The victim told officers he returned fire and the suspect started driving away while also firing more rounds.

The warrant shows that when police searched Stroud’s car they found shell casings on the dashboard and three live rounds of 40 caliber bullets.

Officers arrested Stroud at his home.

He is charged with attempted murder.

He is currently in jail under no bond.

