Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother’s Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, Mother’s Day was extra special as one mom in Florence celebrated over 100 years of life.

Meet Louise Smith.

“I Can’t believe I’m 104,” said Smith, celebrating her 104th birthday.

Some said it comes down to good genes, while others said it might be a good diet.

Whether it’s a mix of the two, it was something worth celebrating living over a century, and for Smith, she’s just glad to be here.

“I made it,” said Smith.

On May 14, 1919, Louise Smith was born in Manning, South Carolina.

She worked for nearly 50 years as a legal secretary.

As she celebrated her 104th birthday with friends and family, they reflected on the times they had going for walks at the lake and fishing.

Teresa Dixon, who’s known Smith now for more than a decade, said she’s come to love her like family.

“Knowing her as a person and her love of God and she always credited God for her longevity,” said Dixon. “She always says, ‘I don’t know why he’s keeping me here, I guess I’ll have a special purpose,’ and I would tell her, ‘if he doesn’t keep you here for any other purpose but to be in our lives, you know, we appreciate that.’”

Smith’s only son, Herbert Smith Jr., is now 78 years old. He said he’s grateful to celebrate this milestone.

“My mother has been a steady example for me in my life,” said Herbert Smith Jr. “I was blessed to have her. I’m blessed to have her still. I’m just absolutely thankful that she’s 104 years old today but I don’t think I’ll be able to live up to her.”

He believes her sense of positivity and mental awareness is what led to her long life. Smith said her grandmother used to joke that she ate so slowly she would live to be 100.

“It’s no secret what God can do,” said Smith.

