North Myrtle Beach wants your feedback on new proposed ward redistricting lines

The city is holding a public hearing Monday to get your feedback on new proposed ward redistricting lines.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city must revise these lines every so often to keep up with the growing population.

The city’s spokesperson said the biggest change to the ward lines is near Crescent Beach because the area recently added new land.

The goal is to have the same number of people, which is about 5,000, in each of the city’s four wards.

The city said the proposal will not change where you vote and will not cause any of the council members to lose their seats.

Although redistricting means a different city council member could represent you in the future, the city said it does not plan on adding a new council seat.

The new ward lines will be used for the city council’s next upcoming election in November.

If you would like to share your feedback or concerns, the public hearing is Monday at 7 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

Click here to review the new proposed ward lines.

