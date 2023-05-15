Submit a Tip
N.C. man accused of threatening Grand Strand restaurant worker with shotgun

Kevin Dyson
Kevin Dyson(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening a restaurant employee with a shotgun.

Horry County officers were called to a restaurant on Kings Highway late Friday night for a weapons incident.

According to the report, Kevin Dyson, 27, of Chadbourn, N.C., and another person were having drinks at the restaurant. Dyson and an employee “were having some words back and forth” when he grabbed his beer and tried to leave the restaurant.

The employee told Dyson he could not leave with his beer, the report states, and Dyson allegedly became more belligerent.

The employee told Horry County police Dyson said he was going to get his gun out of his truck and returned with what looked like a long black pipe, later identified as a shotgun, and pointed it at the employee.

According to the report, Dyson left the restaurant; however, the employee was able to tell police the type of vehicle Dyson was driving and in what direction.

Horry County PD pulled Dyson over in North Myrtle Beach and called him out of his vehicle. During the traffic stop, a black shotgun was found inside the truck.

The report states there were other firearms inside the truck as well and due to Dyson’s criminal history, he was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

According to the report, Dyson was read his Miranda rights on scene and was asked what happened. He denied pointing any firearm at anyone, as well as never being at the restaurant where the alleged incident happened.

He was booked into the J Rueben Long Detention Center and later released on a $1,000 bond.

