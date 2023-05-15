Submit a Tip
The Long Bay Theatre is gearing up for the summer season in their new facility

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The mission of Long Bay Theatre is to ignite positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of the Myrtle Beach community by producing world-class plays and musicals that entertain, challenge, and inspire audiences of all ages.

They’ve move to a new budling just in time for their summer camps.

Long Bay Theatre Conservatory’s BEACH TO BROADWAY SUMMER THEATRE INTENSIVE is a unique program dedicated to providing students with an unforgettable experience in theatre and musical theatre.

Their programs offer instruction and mentorship from some of the best professionals in the industry.

They will feature a guest masterclass with a BROADWAY artist in each of the two week sessions!

Learn more and Sign up here!

