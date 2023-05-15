‘It’s a calling’: Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year named during ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who has devoted more than 10 years of his life to protecting others has been named the Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year.

Sgt. Daniel Eddy was awarded the Officer Joe McGarry Memorial Police Officer of the Year Award on Monday during a luncheon at the Myrtle Beach Rotary Club.

He began his career with the police department in fall of 2011 and has worked his way through the ranks.

“I’m very passionate about investigations. We do a phenomenal job in the Investigations Division, so I think that really helps motivate me every day,” Eddy said. “And being able to help those families. Every once in a great while you get to truly help someone so it’s really great.”

Eddy is the only one in his family in law enforcement. He said he knew at a young age that was the path he wanted to take.

“I think it’s like a calling growing up. I watched Scooby Doo and detective shows, and as I got older, Cops and First 48 just one of those things you grow up and you want to help people so this is the perfect career for the opportunity to do that,” Eddy said.

Cpl. Brittany Southerland, PFC Drew Longshore, PFC Danielle Loizzi and PFC Kevin Reilley were also nominated for the award.

