Florence deputies searching for person of interest in McCall Farms Burglary investigation

McCall Farms HR Department Burglary
McCall Farms HR Department Burglary
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are searching for a person of interest in an ongoing burglary investigation in Effingham that occurred Friday.

Investigators said the burglary happened at the Human Resources Department at McCall Farms on U.S. Highway 52 and they’ve released stills of video surveillance with the person of interest.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the person shown in the pictures is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 317, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the free FCSO app.

You may submit a tip anonymously.

