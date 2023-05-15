Florence County Sheriff’s Office operation leads to 26 arrests in 2 days

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A focus on high-crime areas in Florence County led to over 20 arrests in two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Florence County Special Narcotics Investigators, Criminal Enforcement Unit and the Florence County Violent Crime Task Force conducted operations on Thursday in the Lake City area and then went to Lucas Street in Florence on Friday.

The operation led to 26 arrests for criminal violations.

“We will continue to focus on these high crime areas around the County,” Sheriff TJ Joye stated. “Our citizens and those who travel here deserve to feel safe and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

The sheriff’s office said out of the 26 arrests, three of the people failed to stop for a blue light which led to chases in the county and five wanted people were captured.

The operation also netted five grams of meth, five grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana and six guns, two of which were stolen.

