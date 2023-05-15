FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, afternoon storm chances return midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passing cold front will provide for a brief cool down to kick off the work week. Even with the front, we are right where we should be for this time of year as we kick off the new work week.

TODAY

A few clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by the middle of the morning. Temperatures will remain comfortable throughout the day with a northeast wind blowing from 10-15 mph. A few gusts of 20 mph will be possible throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the middle 70s today. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the middle 70s on the beach. Meanwhile, highs will climb into the lower 80s inland.

TUESDAY

An area of high pressure will bring a warm south/southwest wind through the area on Tuesday. This will warm temperatures up for tomorrow, climbing to near 80° for the beaches under partly cloudy skies. Inland, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow with a touch of humidity quickly returning for the second day of the week.

Another mild day with highs in the upper 70s for the beaches. Inland areas will climb into the middle 80s. (WMBF)

With just enough moisture in the area tomorrow, a stray shower or storm will be possible at 20% but don’t count on a shower at your house. Most of the area will remain dry.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

We will start the day with temperatures already warm! Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s area wide. As we head throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches. Meanwhile, those locations inland will see highs in the mid-upper 80s.

The cold front moves through and a few showers & storms are expected. (WMBF)

An incoming disturbance will move through our area to the north, allowing for a corresponding cold front to swing through the region by the middle of the day Wednesday. With warm temperatures already in place, showers and storms are likely as we head into the afternoon & evening hours. Right now, that rain chance increases quickly to 40% by the afternoon and evening hours.

After the warmest day of the week, the cold front will decrease temperatures for Thursday and Friday. (WMBF)

As the front pushes to our south, we will see cooler temperatures for Thursday & Friday. Right now, that front will be stalled off just to our south, keeping just enough moisture off the coast for the chance of an isolated shower both Thursday & Friday. I’m not very optimistic about rain chances for either day, but we will keep the 20% chance of a passing shower in there just to be safe. The bigger story for the end of the week is more clouds Thursday and highs in the mid 70s for the beaches, and upper 70s the low 80s for inland areas.

