Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: 112 chickens rescued in SC cockfighting bust, 48 charged

When authorities arrived, they said they charged 38 people with cockfighting.
Chesterfield County authorities broke up an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday.
Chesterfield County authorities broke up an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday.(Live 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Over 100 chickens were rescued and dozens were charged when authorities broke up a cockfighting event Sunday in Chesterfield County, authorities said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received Sunday a tip about the cockfighting event happening on Prospect Church Road in the Middendorf area.

When authorities arrived, they said they charged 38 people with cockfighting.

Additionally, seven people were charged with possession of marijuana, while three others faced a single charge of possession with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of fentanyl, respectively, according to the CCSO.

Sheriff’s deputies said 112 chickens were rescued and 16 vehicles were towed from the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement also seized:

  • Two jars of moonshine
  • One pickup truck
  • Four trailers
  • One computer
  • Multiple sets of scales
  • Approximately $13,543.39 in cash

The names of the people charged were not immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
Mitchell Sykes,
North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Pee Dee woman celebrates 104th birthday on Mother's Day
Drivers in South Carolina will notice little difference in the price of a gallon of gas over...
SC drivers see slight dip in gas prices over past week
The Myrtle Beach Police Department remember three officers who lost their lives in the line of...
‘We are one family’: MBPD remembers fellow officers killed in the line of duty