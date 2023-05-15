Check out local author Cory Howard’s new book: Deep Wounds and Destiny

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just because you have Deep wounds doesn’t mean you are worthless.

There is Destiny written on your name.

Cory Howard’s desire for you reading this book is that you will come to the healing power of God’s unconquering benevolence and love to you that you would allow God’s love into the deepest, darkest recesses of your soul and allow God’s light to shine through the darkness within you.

You can learn more about him and buy his book here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.