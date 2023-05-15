23-year-old North Carolina man victim of fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 23-year-old from North Carolina was fatally shot in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to the Horry County coroner, Jordan Drake, of Wingate, N.C., was killed inside 145 Hartland Drive at 7:20 p.m.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and further information is not currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

