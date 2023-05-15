Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

23-year-old North Carolina man victim of fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 23-year-old from North Carolina was fatally shot in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to the Horry County coroner, Jordan Drake, of Wingate, N.C., was killed inside 145 Hartland Drive at 7:20 p.m.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and further information is not currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Best of the Grand Strand
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The city is holding a public hearing Monday to get your feedback on new proposed ward...
North Myrtle Beach wants your feedback on new proposed ward redistricting lines
Drivers in South Carolina will notice little difference in the price of a gallon of gas over...
SC drivers see slight dip in gas prices over past week
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s for the beaches while the lower 80s are expected for...
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week, afternoon storm chances return midweek