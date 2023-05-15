Submit a Tip
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A crash following a chase in Scotland County led to the deaths of two 15-year-old students.

The Laurinburg Police Department tried to stop an SUV around 9 p.m. Saturday after officers said it had avoided a license checkpoint.

Police said the SUV sped away and there was a chase.

While the SUV was driving away from police, authorities said it hit another car that had yielded to the side of the road, lost control and flipped multiple times.

Police said multiple people were thrown from the SUV.

Two 15-year-old passengers died at the scene, according to police.

Scotland County Schools said the two teens were students at Scotland County High School.

“It is with great sadness that Scotland County Schools mourns the loss of two students over the weekend,” the district said in a statement.

It added that counselors and mental health providers will be on hand at the high school to help students and staff process the tragic situation.

Police said that the 14-year-old driver was not hurt and was taken to a juvenile holding facility.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

