Waccamaw girls soccer wins Class 3A state championship

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Another state championship is heading back to the Grand Strand.

The Waccamaw High School girls soccer team won the SCHSL Class 3A title on Saturday, defeating Travelers Rest, 5-1.

The Lady Warriors took down Marlboro County, Gilbert, Camden and Dreher en route to the title game.

They also only allowed just two goals in their entire postseason run.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.