Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Waccamaw girls soccer wins Class 3A state championship

(SCHSL)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Another state championship is heading back to the Grand Strand.

The Waccamaw High School girls soccer team won the SCHSL Class 3A title on Saturday, defeating Travelers Rest, 5-1.

The Lady Warriors took down Marlboro County, Gilbert, Camden and Dreher en route to the title game.

They also only allowed just two goals in their entire postseason run.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager found safe after being reported missing in Myrtle Beach
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
1 hurt in Socastee-area crash, crews say
Suspects in custody, scene secured in Myrtle Beach police shooting investigation
Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The Track Too Tough to Tame is holding the Official Throwback Weekend to celebrate NASCAR’s...
‘There’s a lot of history here’: NASCAR fans pack Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend
.
'There's a lot of history here': NASCAR fans invade Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule; will face Falcons in season opener
Coastal softball’s season comes to a close in Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals