Vehicle overturns on its side in Horry County crash, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt Sunday after a crash involving a vehicle that overturned on its side in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway near Highway 501 at around 2:50 p.m.

The department added that the wreck involved a commercial vehicle.

A SCDOT camera in the area showed a vehicle on its side surrounded by first responders.

As of 3:30 p.m., HCFR said southbound lanes of traffic were blocked as a result of the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

