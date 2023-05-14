Vehicle crashes into Shelby home, homeowner reports multiple dead

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fatalities were reported early Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a house on Suttle Street in Shelby.

Homeowner Kenneth Hoskins told WBTV he was just feet from where the crash happened. He also confirmed more than one person died at the scene.

The incident started in Blacksburg, S.C., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 12:55 a.m. that a white pickup truck was following their Dodge Charger and shooting at the car in the area of Bridges Road.

A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday. (Franklin Batten)

After the chase reached North Carolina, the 911 call was transferred around 1:07 a.m. to the Cleveland County dispatch center.

Deputies from Cleveland County found the cars on Earl Road at Highway 74 and tried to stop the suspects. They said the truck fled by running a red light, headed onto Highway 74 west, then turned onto Dekalb Street before turning off their lights.

According to deputies, they lost sight of the truck momentarily and then found it crashed into the home.

Cherokee County deputies confirmed several people died from the crash, but no one in the Charger was hit.

“Given the relentlessness with which these suspects pursued and shot at the victims, it is a miracle that no one in the victims’ car was injured. I am proud of the joint effort between all the involved agencies to work through this investigation,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

