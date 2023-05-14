Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Arizona mother battles heart condition while delivering twins before Mother’s Day

Maria Sibajene was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called pericarditis which can cause problems for pregnant women if left untreated.
By Steven Sarabia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A pregnancy checkup for a woman expecting twins in Arizona took an unexpected turn, KPHO reports.

“It was really scary but I was more concerned with what does this mean for the babies,” Maria Sibajene said.

During a doctor’s visit in February, Sibajene told doctors that she was having some check pains and doctors noticed a major problem.

“We did see there was a fair amount of fluid and we were trying to figure out how to transfer her to get care and figure out the best treatment for her,” cardiologist Dr. Rachel Bond said.

Bond said Sibajene was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called pericarditis which, if left untreated, can cause problems, especially for someone who is pregnant.

“It felt like when you are underwater and you need to come up for air but I couldn’t come up for air I couldn’t breathe well,” Sibajene said.

Bond said pericarditis typically forms following a viral infection. Sibajone says she had COVID-19 in November.

Thanks to a team of doctors, Sibjene was able to get treated and deliver her two healthy babies just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Take your health seriously and look for things that could come as complications... I was running marathons and didn’t expect I would get a heart problem,” she said.

Sibajene thanks the doctors for saving her life, as well as the life of her daughters.

Symptoms of pericarditis include chest pain, shortness of breath while lying down and a pounding heartbeat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager found safe after being reported missing in Myrtle Beach
Hundreds of thousands of people come to Myrtle Beach bike week every year
Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally
1 hurt in Socastee-area crash, crews say
Suspects in custody, scene secured in Myrtle Beach police shooting investigation
Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Running Hawaiian 5K brings communities together
Annual Running Hawaiian 5K brings Grand Strand communities together
Annual Running Hawaiian 5K brings Grand Strand communities together
Waccamaw girls soccer wins Class 3A state championship
FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday,...
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters