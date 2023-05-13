Thousands of bikers hit Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - For the next 10 days, hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will descend upon the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally has been in the area for more than eight decades.

“The Murrells Inlet Bike Week is huge for us. It’s one of our favorites. It still has a small flavor but yet there are so many people that are here,” said Jeff Holt, founder of V-Twin Visionary, one of the vendors for the event.

The week always draws in newcomers. David Jones, from eastern Tennessee, said he drove six hours for the big event.

“Really actually I’ve never seen the ocean before, so a friend here invited me down, and I’m really enjoying it, it’s for my birthday,” Jones said.

Seasoned veteran Mike Maedje said he comes back each year for the community.

“The bike community is like a brotherhood in a way. People wave when you go by and stuff like that, tell stories, look at other people’s bikes. Usually, the way they build them, there’s always a story behind them,” Maedje said.

Every year, business owners try to create fun new events to keep the excitement going.

At Jamin’ Leather, there is a unique event, starting next week.

“We’ve had so many fun things over the years between bikini contests and beer belly contests, and bike shows, so we’ve had so many fun things going on and this year we have Porta-John races,” said Jamie Keats, the owner of Jamin’ Leather.

Jamin’ Leather has been in the Grand Strand for 25 years. This is the first time they’ve has a Porta-John race.

”Well you put a motorcycle in front of a Porta-John, you tie it to the Porta-John, and you push it over the finish line to win a prize,” said Keats.

But if you don’t win a prize in that competition, visitors said there are other prizes tucked in throughout the well-known week.

“Good food, good hotel, good lodging, so it’s real nice down here,” said Jones.

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally goes until Sunday, May 21.

