SCHP: Driver killed in crash after truck flips over, hits tree near Lake City

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Lake City.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday along Dennis Road, which is off West Main Street.

He said a pick-up truck was heading north on Dennis Road when it traveled off the right side of the road and then hit a ditch, a fence, a tree and then overturned and hit another tree.

The driver was the only person inside the truck and died.

The person’s name has not been released by the coroner’s office yet.

