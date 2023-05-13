Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown

The bill proposes banning abortions in most cases after the 12-week mark of pregnancies.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed abortion bill tightening restrictions on Saturday...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed abortion bill tightening restrictions on Saturday morning.(Bryan Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor has vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto came Saturday during a public rally.

Hundreds of abortion-rights activists and voters watched on a plaza in Raleigh between the governor’s office and the Legislative Building as Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill, which also places additional restrictions on physicians, abortion clinics and the women seeking the procedure.

The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers. The bill was the Republican response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Cooper, a strong abortion-rights supporter, had until Sunday night to act on the measure that would tighten current state law that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Related: NC Gov. Cooper vows to veto abortion bill, despite GOP’s supermajority in legislature

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in custody, scene secured in Myrtle Beach police shooting investigation
Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Best of the Grand Strand
Left to right: William Hewitt, Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting

Latest News

Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomes new therapy dog
Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomes new therapy dog
1 hurt in Socastee-area crash, crews say
Warm and muggy Mother's Day weekend
FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy for Mother’s Day weekend
HCFR helps clean up, give new life to Atlantic Beach basketball court