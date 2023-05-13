Myrtle Beach police searching for missing teenager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 17-year-old Destiny Randolph was last seen Friday night in the area of 1804 North Ocean Boulevard.

Randolph is described as being 5′6″ and was last seen wearing gray pants and a green shirt with flowers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 23-007630.

