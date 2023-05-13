HCFR helps clean up, give new life to Atlantic Beach basketball court

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in Horry County recently pitched in to help give new life to an outdoor basketball court in the community.

In a social media post on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue aid crews from Station 7 noticed the court in the Atlantic Beach area was in poor shape and had a lock on the entry gate.

“Taking note local kids in the community had no place to gather and shoot hoops, crew members decided to do something about it,” the department said.

Crews then visited town officials and asked whether or not they could revitalize the court, and the town ultimately agreed. The lock was then cut off so that HCFR could have access to complete the project.

On Friday, HCFR said they surprised the town with the new court. Crews cleared out overgrowth and the asphalt. They also fixed the fencing and repainted the backboards, hoops and lines before installing brand-new nets.

Atlantic Beach officials are also planning park hours, fixing lighting and even are considering a new basketball program.

A pickup game featuring town officials, Station 7 and the Atlantic Beach Police Department is also in the works, HCFR said.

