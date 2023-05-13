Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR helps clean up, give new life to Atlantic Beach basketball court

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in Horry County recently pitched in to help give new life to an outdoor basketball court in the community.

In a social media post on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue aid crews from Station 7 noticed the court in the Atlantic Beach area was in poor shape and had a lock on the entry gate.

“Taking note local kids in the community had no place to gather and shoot hoops, crew members decided to do something about it,” the department said.

Crews then visited town officials and asked whether or not they could revitalize the court, and the town ultimately agreed. The lock was then cut off so that HCFR could have access to complete the project.

On Friday, HCFR said they surprised the town with the new court. Crews cleared out overgrowth and the asphalt. They also fixed the fencing and repainted the backboards, hoops and lines before installing brand-new nets.

Atlantic Beach officials are also planning park hours, fixing lighting and even are considering a new basketball program.

A pickup game featuring town officials, Station 7 and the Atlantic Beach Police Department is also in the works, HCFR said.

You can check out a full gallery of the project below.

Caption

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in custody, scene secured in Myrtle Beach police shooting investigation
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach
Best of the Grand Strand
Left to right: William Hewitt, Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting

Latest News

.
‘It’s our super bowl’: Shops geared up for Spring Bike Rally
The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Center for Counseling and Wellness teamed up to...
New program pairs counselors with Myrtle Beach police officers to help on service calls
.
New program pairs counselors with Myrtle Beach police officers to help on service calls
The Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Law...
Fraternal Order of Police honors those who died in the line of duty in Horry County