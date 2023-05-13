FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy race Mother’s Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What better way of spending Mother Day’s weekend than being at the beach. Those warm temperatures will trigger a few stray afternoon storms

SATURDAY

Saturday will start off with fair skies and mild early morning temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 inland and lower to middle 60s near the beaches. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s across the Pee Dee. An onshore wind will keep temperatures a bit cooler near the beaches, but still mild with afternoon readings in the upper 70s to near 80. The increased humidity may lead to one or two showers developing in the afternoon mainly across inland areas. Saturday’s rain chances are very low overall - at just 20%.

Warm Saturday ahead (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather is going to stay relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies. This will be a chance for a stray shower after midnight, but overall dry night ahead. In addition, temperatures are going to stay mild with overnight lows in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland.

MOTHER”S DAY FORECAST

Sunday will once again be another warm day. The humidity will once again be higher on Sunday, resulting in the chance of a stray shower or storm across the region through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are at 30% for the day. So you won’t have to worry about rain if you take your mom out to lunch. Sunday will be an early taste of summer with temperatures near 80° on the beaches and middle to upper 80s inland.

Warm and humid Mother's Day (WMBF)

And for those heading to Darlington, prepare for a warm weekend! Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s each day with a 30% chance of a shower/storm on Sunday for the Goodyear 400. So far, the latest models show the better chances of rain closer to the beach!

Sunday in Darlington (WMBF)

