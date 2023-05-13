1 hurt in Socastee-area crash, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a two-car crash in the Socastee area on Saturday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road at around 11:30 a.m.

As of around 12:15 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area as lanes remain blocked.

The person injured was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.