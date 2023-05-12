Weapon found on Bennettsville Primary School’s campus, district reports

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District confirmed a weapon was found on campus at one of its schools.

The district said there was an incident regarding a weapon on Friday morning at Bennettsville Primary School. It’s not clear what kind of weapon was brought onto campus and who brought it.

The district said the incident was quickly handled and no one was hurt during the incident.

“The priority of Bennettsville Primary School is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” a message stated to parents on the school’s website.

Bennettsville Primary School teaches students in preschool through third grade.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.