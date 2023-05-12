Submit a Tip
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach

Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly-obtained arrest warrants reveal that one person was shot on Wednesday in Myrtle Beach.

Arrest warrants show that Meranda Maples and William Hewett met Ericka Smalls and a co-defendant along Highway 15 near Pine Island Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting

Documents state that Maples and Hewett were there to buy a half pound of marijuana from Smalls and her co-defendant.

“During the narcotics transaction the co-defendant presented a firearm and attempted to forcefully take money from the victim,” the arrest warrants state.

Documents show Maples then shot Smalls’ co-defendant, who has not been identified at this time.

Both parties left the location and didn’t contact police, according to the warrants.

Police said once officers located Maples, she admitted to shooting the co-defendant.

Officers said they located Smalls in the 700 block of Main Street, which is close to the intersection of Broadway Street, and took her into custody.

Documents do not indicate where the person who was shot was taken and how severely he was hurt.

Maples is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Smalls is charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hewett is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and also has a fugitive from justice warrant.

All three remain in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

