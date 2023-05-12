Submit a Tip
‘There’s a lot of history here’: NASCAR fans invade Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend

The Track Too Tough to Tame is holding the Official Throwback Weekend to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.
By Dave Ackert
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The engines have started revving up at Darlington Raceway for the big race weekend.

To kick off the big weekend, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and the South Carolina DMV announced that race fans can get their own Darlington Raceway themed license plates.

Tharp showed off the designs ahead of the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday. There are four different designs featuring the Track Too Tough to Tame. They will be available starting Monday and will cost $70, which is the same as other custom South Carolina plates, along with a state registration fee.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of race fans from all across the country have descended upon Darlington.

Gina Miller and Michael Giorgina came all the way from Arizona for race weekend, and it’s their first time at the historic racetrack.

“There’s a lot of history here and it’s a track that we’ve always wanted to go to and I can’t wait to see turn four,” Giorgina said.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is the opening race for the weekend on Friday night. Then on Saturday fans can catch the Shriner’s Children’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity series before the big Goodyear 400 race on Sunday.

