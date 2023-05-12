Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.(Thomas Demarczyk via Canva | File image)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a newborn baby.

Lakeland police say the body of a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster this week.

Officers were called regarding an infant’s body being discovered inside a dumpster behind a fitness center on Florida Avenue South.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said a man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

According to Taylor, the baby was inside a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also a placenta inside the bag.

Police said the baby is believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

The infant’s cause of death is currently pending, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Best of the Grand Strand
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash

Latest News

Man accused of sharing sexual images involving ‘visual representation of minors’
.
S.C. circuits get new case management system
.
Police identify 2 men wanted in connection to Lumberton shootout with kids nearby
.
Oaks of Loris closing, residents being relocated across the Grand Strand
.
Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands