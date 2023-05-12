Submit a Tip
New program pairs counselors with Myrtle Beach police officers to help on service calls

A new program within the Myrtle Beach Police Department is aiming to help the community beyond the 911 call.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new program within the Myrtle Beach Police Department is aiming to help the community beyond the 911 call.

When officers are called to a situation, oftentimes they don’t know the extent of what they are getting into.

It’s why the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Center for Counseling and Wellness teamed up to create the Myrtle Beach Therapist Ride Along program.

The program was first announced in February and is utilized on Friday and Saturday nights.

When an officer responds to a call and if any people involved want mental health counseling, then the counselors provide it.

Bruce Lynch, the executive director of the Center for Counseling and Wellness, explained that it helps to de-escalate situations before they turn criminal or more serious.

“Some of the issues might get a little more complicated. Some of the issues might get a little more complex. Having that available on the spot, and able to be utilized is just another backup,” Lynch said.

Lynch said most of the calls officers are dealing with involve substance abuse, domestic abuse and even suicidal situations. He added most of these situations involve non-criminal acts and almost always deal with mental health issues.

In those cases, he said the mental health professionals can help provide other resources to help those who are in trouble.

“We’re just adding another layer of assistance to Myrtle Beach police and trying to fill that gap,” Lynch said. “This program is founded by the Chapin Foundation, but we also try to link them up to further mental health or substance use disorder services as needed.”

A grant given to the Center for Counseling and Wellness made it possible to create the program with the police department.

Lynch said he’s working with other local and state agencies to provide better mental health assistance to our community.

