McMaster recalls General Assembly for additional work next week

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Friday morning during which he will likely...
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Friday morning during which he will likely recall state lawmakers to finish work on a bill to restrict abortions.(Jeff Diamond)
By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning recalling lawmakers to the State House next week to tackle what he called “unfinished business.”

During the news conference, the governor also appointed Brian J. Gaines to serve temporarily as the new comptroller general for the state.

The legislative session ended Thursday afternoon, and the South Carolina House and Senate typically put an agreement in place that outlines reasons they can return to Columbia, such as finalizing the budget. But this year, lawmakers failed to agree on a resolution

That failure to agree would allow McMaster to call them back. McMaster wants the House to take up the Senate’s six-week abortion bill.

House Speaker Murrel Smith (R-Sumter) said that is likely to happen.

“We are going to come back next Tuesday, May 16, and be prepared to be here as long as it takes.”

The House would consider the Senate bill which would ban most abortions after around six weeks with exceptions for the mother’s life, sexual assault victims, and fatal fetal anomalies.

The Senate already passed this bill, so if it passes the House, state senators will likely be back in two weeks to decide if they’ll agree to any changes the House makes and send the bill to the governor or try to work out a compromise.

Unlike other red states, South Carolina has not enacted tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Abortion is currently legal in the state before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

