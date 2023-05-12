Little River Swing Bridge to close Monday for maintenance

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers who use the Little River Swing Bridge will have to find an alternate route from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will close the bridge at 6 p.m. Monday for bridge maintenance.

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers may detour over the neighboring Highway 17 bridge.

