Little River Swing Bridge to close Monday for maintenance

SCDOT crews will close the Little River Swing Bridge at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 for maintenance.
SCDOT crews will close the Little River Swing Bridge at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 for maintenance.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers who use the Little River Swing Bridge will have to find an alternate route from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will close the bridge at 6 p.m. Monday for bridge maintenance.

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers may detour over the neighboring Highway 17 bridge.

