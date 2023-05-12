Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a judge denied a request from Alex Murdaugh’s defense team asking for more money from the double murderer’s receivership to appeal his convictions.

Murdaugh has insisted he is innocent in the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021. He is serving two terms of life in prison.

His attorneys said they need an additional $160,000 for the legal fees for his appeal.

The defense team was able to access $600,000 from his 401(k) retirement account for his trial, which lasted six weeks - much longer than anyone anticipated. Those funds have already been exhausted.

According to court documents filed in March, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin paid $518,722 out-of-pocket for his defense.

Murdaugh still has nearly $425,000 in his retirement account, which they argue is untainted. However, the judge’s ruling on Friday barred that money from being used for his attorneys’ fees or legal costs.

