Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday a judge denied a request from Alex Murdaugh’s defense team asking for more money from the double murderer’s receivership to appeal his convictions.

Murdaugh has insisted he is innocent in the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021. He is serving two terms of life in prison.

His attorneys said they need an additional $160,000 for the legal fees for his appeal.

The defense team was able to access $600,000 from his 401(k) retirement account for his trial, which lasted six weeks - much longer than anyone anticipated. Those funds have already been exhausted.

According to court documents filed in March, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin paid $518,722 out-of-pocket for his defense.

Murdaugh still has nearly $425,000 in his retirement account, which they argue is untainted. However, the judge’s ruling on Friday barred that money from being used for his attorneys’ fees or legal costs.

For more coverage on Murdaugh and related cases, visit Tangled Web: Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Left to right: William Hewitt, Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
‘It’s our super bowl’: Shops geared up for Spring Bike Rally
Texas teacher resigns
Weapon found on Bennettsville Primary School’s campus, district reports
Mild Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Warm and a little more humid this weekend with a stray shower
Left to right: Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett
Warrants: 1 person shot during drug deal, robbery in Myrtle Beach