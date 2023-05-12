Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s our super bowl’: Shops geared up for Spring Bike Rally

Bike Week is here and everywhere you look, you’ll be sure to see a bike cruising by.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bike Eeek is here and everywhere you look, you’ll be sure to see a bike cruising by.

If you’ve never experienced bike week, Jenn DeLuca, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson’s event coordinator said it’s something you don’t want to miss.

“There are lots of riders, lots of entertainment. Everybody is in great spirits. Everyone’s just getting away from the time. This is a vacation for a lot of people, so everybody’s in a great mood. If you come once, you’re gonna come again I can tell you that,” said DeLuca

DeLuca said Harley Davidson is stocked up on inventory and ready to go for bike week.

She said a big part of their prep was moving hundreds of bikes from all over the Grand Strand to the Harley shop in North Myrtle Beach for their big tent sale.

Harley Davidson has 400 new and pre-owned motorcycles for bikers to trade in and trade up throughout bike week.

DeLuca said there will be around two dozen vendors and plenty of entertainment and events for you to enjoy.

Here’s a list of Harley Davidson’s Bike Week Events:

· Monday, May 15: Spring Rally Kickoff Party from 4 - 8 p.m. at Sneaky Beagle

· Tuesday, May 16: Biker Olympics from 12 - 7 p.m. at the Rat Hole

· Wednesday, May 17: Grumpy’s Biker Breakfast from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Harley Shop

· Thursday, May 18: Spring Rally Bike Night from 6 - 9 p.m. at Wicked Tuna

· Friday, May 18: Biker Breakfast from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Harley Shop

· Saturday, May 19: Scenic Rally Ride from 9 - 11 a.m. at Tuna Shack

DeLuca said all the prep going into bike week is worth seeing new and old faces each year.

“It’s our super bowl of events. We gear up all year for this. We literally get riders that come just for rallies. We’ve gotten to know these people. We’ve gotten to know their families, what they do for a living, so it’s a way for us to get excited to see some repeat riders that come and also meet new people,” said DeLuca.

Bike Week kicks off Friday and goes all the way through Sunday, May 21.

