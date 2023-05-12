Fraternal Order of Police honors those who died in the line of duty in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a somber moment on Friday afternoon as the community honored those who gave their lives to keep others safe.

The Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Law Enforcement Memorial which is located behind the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

Seventeen officers who died in the line of duty were honored for their sacrifices.

Each officer’s name was read aloud as a bell rang in recognition of their service.

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said their line of work is a life calling.

“None of them knew the day that this event occurred that this was gonna be the day,” Thompson said. “They didn’t put that uniform on, put that badge on, put that weapon on and go out the door afraid. They did it because that was their duty.”

As is tradition, a wreath was also placed in front of the memorial with the names of the fallen officers.

The ceremony comes ahead of National Peace Officers Week and Police Week.

