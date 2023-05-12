Former PGA President thrilled to see Myrtle Beach host the PGA Tour

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - William Mann now teaches PGA Golf Management at Coastal Carolina University, but he held a pretty important position prior to teaching.

Mann severed as the 31st President of the PGA Tour from 1999-2000. He says the Grand Strand was always talked about as a great location for a tour even, but it just never happened.

That is until now, as the Myrtle Beach Classic tees off in 2024.

“We’re the golf capital of the world, it only makes sense to have the PGA tour come here to play a championship,” said Mann.

As Myrtle Beach prepares to host its first-ever PGA event at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, members and golfers will notice some upgrades to course and club grounds.

Club president Collins Wakefield said the tournament is expected to tee off almost exactly 75 years after the first nine holes were played at the Dunes Club.

Wakefield gave a tour and details plans for the course, promising one thing.

“We will not disappoint,” said Wakefield.

Some of the improvements include elevated tee boxes, with some being moved back around 30 yards. The club also plans to enhance playing greens with new grass and make the putting greens larger.

One hole that will not be touched, however, is No. 13. Known as “Waterloo”, it’s the clubs signature hole and has been touted as one of the greatest golf holes in the world.

Over the past seven decades, the Dunes Golf Club has hosted the Senior PGA Tour and USGA Championships among other notable golf events.

Tracy Conner, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Golf Course Owners Association, says the Dunes Club is the right place to host this first PGA Tour event.

“We’ve got so many great championship golf courses here but I really think the Dunes Club with the infrastructure that it has in place and what they’re building is great plus it’s sitting right here on the Atlantic Ocean,” said Conner.

Unlike some sporting events that only last a few hours, PGA tournaments last several days - with fans and players coming into town for almost an entire week.

Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said they would like to see the event held before the hotels and restaurants are packed out during the busy summer months.

Riordan says this is an exciting time to host the PGA considering more Americans are playing golf than ever before, which could bring new golf fans to Myrtle Beach.

“We believe this event will not just elevate and surge golf vacations - but drive people to say they want come here,” said Riordan.

While it’s unknown how much of an economic impact the Myrtle Beach Classic will have on our area in its first year, the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head reported an economic impact of more than $100 million in April.

Riordan says she expects this to be one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest events of the year.

“I absolutely believe the Myrtle Beach Classic will be one of those top five economic impact drivers for the Grand Strand,” said Riordan.

Mann says the Myrtle Beach Classic is also an exciting opportunity for his Golf Management students at CCU, allowing them to volunteer and see up close how a PGA tour event comes together.

“Most people never get a chance to see what goes behind the scenes of the PGA,” said Mann.

The golf management program currently has a 100% employment rate after graduation.

More details on the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic are expected at a later date.

