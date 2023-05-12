Submit a Tip
Florence teen killed in Darlington County crash

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence teenager is dead after crashing into a truck Friday morning.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the teen was driving on Mineral Springs Road around 6:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Hardee pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

The teen’s identity is not currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

