Florence teen killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence teenager is dead after crashing into a truck Friday morning.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the teen was driving on Mineral Springs Road around 6:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Hardee pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

The teen’s identity is not currently available.

