Florence 1 Schools holds ribbon cutting for new farm facility

(Florence 1 Schools)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new facility in the Pee Dee is looking to give students the chance to get more hands-on experience with agriculture.

Florence School District 1 officially opened “The Farm” on Friday, a new nine-acre property on North Williston Road. The district said the opening comes after years of introducing farm-to-school concepts at its elementary and middle schools.

In a statement, officials also said they’re looking to continue further and provide more opportunities for students across the district.

“We had a vision of providing a space for all of our students that will allow them to be hands-on and really take ownership of their learning,” FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said in a statement. “This property fulfills that dream. Regardless of their grade level, interests and needs, there will be opportunities for everyone at The Farm. Through partnerships with the community, businesses and higher education institutions, our students are going to shine at The Farm.”

The facility will feature row crops as well as a teaching kitchen for students to learn how to prep and cook food. Other features include raised garden beds, a greenhouse, outdoor classroom space and livestock enclosures. FSD1 added that it plans to incorporate veterinary science and equine therapy through partnerships.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

