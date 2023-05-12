FIRST ALERT: Humidity climbs through the weekend, a few showers & storms expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our temperatures will remain mild with increasing humidity through the weekend. Each afternoon will feel warmer than the previous and the dew points will keep things muggy, especially Saturday & Sunday afternoon.

TODAY

High pressure will continue to provide another lovely day with sunny skies and warm weather. An onshore wind will once again keep temperatures along the beaches a bit cooler - in the middle to upper 70s. As you head inland, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. A few spots inland will make a run for the upper 80s today.

Highs will reach the mid 70s by the middle of the day with a touch of humidity today. (WMBF)

Once again, it’s another dry day for any plans! Make sure you get outside & enjoy.

It's going to be a warm day on tap! (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Highs will continue to reach into the upper 70s to near 80 along the beaches. Meanwhile, inland locations will climb into the mid-upper 80s for both Saturday & Sunday.

Expect a warm day with increasing humidity. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out for Saturday. (WMBF)

The humidity will once again be higher on Saturday, resulting in the chance of a stray shower across the inland areas. Rain chances are at 20% and most locations will remain dry for the first half of the weekend. If you are planning to head to the beach or spend the day at the pool, Saturday looks awesome for that.

Highs will be nearly the same but the humidity will be higher for Sunday. A few storms are expected by the afternoon. (WMBF)

The dew points will continue to climb even higher on Sunday, making it feel even worse by Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be a early taste of summer weather with temperatures near 80° on the beaches. The humidity will make rain chances slightly higher on Sunday with a 30% chance of pop up showers & storms through the afternoon hours.

For those heading to Darlington, prepare for a warm weekend! Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s each day with a 30% chance of a shower/storm on Sunday for the Goodyear 400.

The Goodyear 400 is going to be a warm one but so will the other races. For those headed to Darlington, stay cool. (WMBF)

