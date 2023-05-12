Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.
An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.(Jcerulli / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The manager of an Arby’s in Louisiana was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

According to reports from KLFY, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.

However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene told KADN that initial investigation does not point to foul play.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Left to right: William Hewitt, Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
‘It’s our super bowl’: Shops geared up for Spring Bike Rally
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely freed after surrendering to manslaughter charge
Brad Allen, Phillip Cooper
2 arrested after stolen motorcycles, power tools found in Florence County
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages school, leaving graduation plans in limbo
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation