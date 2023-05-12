Coroner: Woman, 2-year-old grandson killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman and her grandson were both killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to an official.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the two victims were in a car that collided with a truck at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 52 Bypass.

Hardee late identified the victims as 42-year-old Lucesha Hickman and her two-year-old grandson. The child’s name was not released.

WMBF News reached out to Darlington Police Department for further details on Thursday and officials confirmed the crash is under investigation.

No further details were released.

