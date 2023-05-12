Submit a Tip
Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule; will face Falcons in season opener

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE (WMBF) - With a little under three months left until the NFL season kicks off, the league has unveiled its 2023 schedule.

The league announced this season’s slate Thursday night in a live telecast, although dates and locations for some games have already been revealed in the leadup.

As for the Carolina Panthers, the team will split home and away games with NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina will also play five other home games in 2023 - those coming against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Outside of the division, the Panthers will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

