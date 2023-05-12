Submit a Tip
2 arrested after stolen motorcycles, power tools found in Florence County

Brad Allen, Phillip Cooper
Brad Allen, Phillip Cooper(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after authorities found a variety of stolen goods during an investigation in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 33-year-old Phillip Cooper and 43-year-old Brad Allen were both arrested Wednesday. The department said were initially looking into a report about a single motorcycle being stolen in the Timmonsville area.

The investigation later led to the discovery of nine other stolen motorcycles, a four-wheeler and nearly 50 different power tools on Fairfield Circle in Florence. Among the tools were pressure washers, push mowers and generators.

Allen is charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to property. Online records show he remains at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday on a $50,000 bond.

Cooper, meanwhile, was released on a $10,000 bond Friday morning after being charged with receiving stolen goods.

