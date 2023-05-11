Submit a Tip
Wastewater spill in Socastee ‘temporarily blocked’ before reaching waterway

(WITN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pipeline failure in the Socastee community led to a wastewater spill Wednesday afternoon, Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority (GSWSA) said.

GSWSA said the pipeline failure is located southeast of the intersection of Socastee Boulevard (Highway 707) and Brandymill Boulevard.

According to the report, GSWSA was notified of the overflow on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

“The wastewater spill flowed into Racoon Run drainage ditch that flows into the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW),” the report states.

GSWSA said the drainage ditch is “temporarily blocked to prevent the overflow from reaching the waterway.”

According to the report, the pipeline leak has been isolated and repaired and “mitigation efforts are underway to reclaim the spilled wastewater at the affected area.”

GSWSA’s Neeraj Patel said drinking water was not impacted by the spill, which is blocked by a temporary damn. No boil water advisory is in effect.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) was notified of the event.

For more information, please contact GSWSA at (843) 443-8251.

